North Charleston man arrested for operating business without license

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested the owner of a butcher shop who is accused of operating it without a valid retail license.
Ernest Alphonso Murray Jr., 53, had his retail license revoked for failing to file returns and remit taxes due related to sales and withholding taxes, according to the arrest warrant.
According to the arrest warrant, Murray was cited for engaging in business as a seller or retailer without a retail license after his license was revoked.
It states he is the owner of Legacy Meats and that the department revoked the business’s state retail license on June 13. The warrant indicates he was found to be operating the business on Sept. 26.
If convicted, Murray faces a maximum penalty of $200 or 30 days in jail, or both.
Murray was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
