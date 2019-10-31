Police say suspicious package at Hanahan gas station was ‘nothing dangerous’

Crews on scene at the gas station in Hanahan (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 12:42 PM

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan police have cleared the scene at a gas station in the area after a suspicious package was called in on Thursday morning.

The package, which was a backpack that had been sitting by a gas pump in the 1200 block of Yeamans Hall Road for a few hours, was nothing dangerous according to Hanahan police deputy chief Michael Fowler.

Multiple viewers had reported a heavy police presence in the area. During the incident, the Hanahan police department advised people within a mile of the gas station to move away from windows and shelter in place.

The initial call came in at 11:05 a.m.

