Police say suspicious package at Hanahan gas station was ‘nothing dangerous’

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan police have cleared the scene at a gas station in the area after a suspicious package was called in on Thursday morning.
The package, which was a backpack that had been sitting by a gas pump in the 1200 block of Yeamans Hall Road for a few hours, was nothing dangerous according to Hanahan police deputy chief Michael Fowler.
Multiple viewers had reported a heavy police presence in the area. During the incident, the Hanahan police department advised people within a mile of the gas station to move away from windows and shelter in place.
The initial call came in at 11:05 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.