Rep. Joe Cunningham to vote in favor of impeachment inquiry procedures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Rep. Joe Cunningham will vote in favor of the guidelines lawmakers will use when they consider impeaching President Donald Trump.
The freshman Democrat, who represents a traditionally Republican South Carolina first district which includes most of the Lowcountry, was one of the last holdouts in his party on the politically polarizing vote which will take place Thursday.
Cunningham has made it clear he’s still undecided if he would vote in favor of impeaching Trump, consistently saying he needs to have all the evidence before making a decision.
The investigation is focused on Trump’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his Democratic political opponents by withholding military aid and an Oval Office meeting craved by the country’s new president.
It is likely to take weeks or more before the House votes on whether to actually impeach Trump. If the House impeaches Trump, the Senate would hold a trial to decide whether to remove him from office.
The rules lay out how the House Intelligence Committee — now leading the investigation by deposing diplomats and other officials behind closed doors — would transition to public hearings.
That panel would issue a report and release transcripts of the closed-door interviews it has been conducting with diplomats and other officials with connections to Trump’s interactions with Ukraine.
The Judiciary Committee would then decide whether to recommend that the House impeach Trump — a finding that he should be removed from office.
The rules also direct House committees “to continue their ongoing investigations” of Trump.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.