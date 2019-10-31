Report: 3 in custody after trying to break into Dorchester Co. deputy’s patrol car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people were taken into custody Thursday morning after trying to break into a patrol car belonging to a Dorchester Co. deputy, according to an incident report.
Just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the neighborhood behind Riverbluff Church off Dorchester Road for three people trying to break into a deputy’s cruiser, according to the incident report.
As North Charleston officers searched the area, they came upon a Toyota Corolla with three men lying down in it. When the officer shined a flashlight inside, all three began running away. An officer caught one of them, a 17-year-old male juvenile.
K-9s searched the area for the other two men but couldn’t immediately find them. As they looked in the area for evidence, officers found a truck that had been broken into which belonged to an SCDNR officer.
The officer said she had her shotgun, badge and vest from DNR taken out of her Ford-F150. A third victim was found at 8600 Grassy Oak Trail who said a bookbag with shoes was missing from their car, which were later found inside the Carolla belonging to the suspects, according to the report.
Dispatchers then told officers that there were two men inside a Waffle House in the 8500 block of Dorchester Road who reportedly looked nervous and weren’t buying food, according to the report.
When officers arrived, they recognized one of the suspects, another 17-year-old male juvenile, from a screen saver photo which was on a phone that was left in the Carolla, according to the report.
According to the report, the second suspect at the Waffle House was 20-year-old Larry Louden Jr. As the pair were detained, the juvenile’s mother arrived at the scene with Louden’s girlfriend, who told officers that the Corolla found near the crime scene belonged to her, according to the incident report.
The juvenile, after he was read his Miranda rights, admitted he had broken into at least five cars and said that he had gone into two neighborhoods looking for cars to break into, the report stated.
When Louden was searched, officers also found the keys which belonged to the Corolla, according to the report.
