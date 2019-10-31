Report of student with firearm result of student’s joke, deputies say

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say they determined there was no credible threat at a high school where a 911 call reported a student had a firearm.
Deputies say dispatchers received a call about the possible threat at Battery Creek High School Thursday afternoon as the school was conducting a lockdown drill.
A school resource officer was on campus during the lockdown drill and other deputies responded to help investigate the tip, but they were able to determine the call resulted from a joke that a male student made claiming he had a firearm.
That student was identified, located and it was determined that he did not have a firearm on school property, deputies say.
The student was being interviewed and deputies say there was no threat to school safety.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.