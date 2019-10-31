Tigers Topple Trojans in Exhibition

In the first half, Clemson used an 18-6 run to take a 24-10 lead at the under-12 timeout and controlled the pace of the game the rest of the way. The Tigers sported a 34-15 advantage at halftime after shooting 40 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes of action. For the game, Clemson shot 48 percent from the field and outrebounded the Trojans 44-27. Khavon Moore, another Clemson newcomer, corralled seven of those 44 rebounds.