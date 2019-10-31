UFC president to add $25K to reward to help locate Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced Wednesday night that he will add $25,000 to the reward offered to help find 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
Blanchard was reported missing from Auburn on Thursday, Oct. 24. Her vehicle was found days later at an apartment complex in Montgomery. As the search for Blanchard continues, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in her disappearance.
UFC President Dana White announced via Twitter that he will contribute an additional $25,000 to Ivey’s reward.
Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
