Watching rain/storm potential for trick-or-treaters this evening!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will arrive this evening bringing a rain/storm threat to the Lowcountry as the kids head out trick-or-treating! Before the cold front arrives, near record high temperatures are likely today with only a few spotty showers during the daytime hours. We will come very close to the record high of 87°. A line of showers and storms will push through the Midlands this afternoon and will approach I-95 between 6-7pm. This line of rain will then push toward Moncks Corner, Summerville and Goose Creek by 8-9 pm and then the coast by 9-10 pm. Plan on getting the kids out early to trick or treat, especially inland near I-95. Make sure you are paying close attention to the weather this evening because these storms will be moving in very quickly. Behind the front, much cooler weather begins tomorrow!