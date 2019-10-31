West Ashley residents fighting proposed billboard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some West Ashley residents are fighting a to stop a digital billboard from going up near the county landfill.
Adams Outdoor Advertising wants to place the sign on Bees Ferry Road. The battle against the billboard is being led by Ladon Paige who lives in nearby Hunt Club subdivision.
“We as neighbors and the community really feel this is not the appropriate place for a billboard,” Paige said.
The proposal calls for a digital billboard at a maximum height of 35 feet. It will cover a maximum area of 300 square feet.
Duncan Bradford also is willing to fight to stop the billboard from going up.
"There's a lot of communities, Daniel Island and Mt. Pleasant, who have made some great strides in putting their foot down and saying they're not gonna allow this this and I think West Ashley needs to be one as well who puts their feet down," Bradford said.
Seibert has several concerns about the billboard. One of those concerns is that it will ruin the rural look of Bees Ferry Road.
"It's aesthetically unappealing. Just isn't a nice thing to be driving by every day. I drive Bees Ferry multiple times a day. I don't really want to see it there," Seibert said.
Adams Outdoor Advertising did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Charleston County's Planning Commission has recommended approval for the billboard.
Paige's petition drive has gathered more than 900 signatures to give to Charleston County Council which will have the final say.
“Write these council members and let them know we really are opposed to this as a community and why,” she said.
Charleston County Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed billboard on Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
