Woman airlifted to Trident Hospital after Colleton Co. shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman was flown to North Charleston Monday night following a shooting in Colleton County, according to the Colleton Fire Department.
The 48-year-old was critically injured in the shooting on Steeplechase Drive just after 10 p.m. when a bullet come through her mobile home and hit her in the torso.
Authorities categorized her injuries as life-threatening, then taken to a helicopter to Colleton Medical Center, but her condition deteriorated and she was taken to Trident Medical Center.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.