Authorities urging residents in Greeleyville to shelter in place as crews battle structure fires

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials in Williamsburg County are urging residents in Greeleyville to shelter in place as crews battle multiple structure fires Thursday night.
Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department say the incident is a Hazmat scene and is happening at an address on Bloody Bucket Road.
“Please avoid the area, and if you are in Greeleyville, please shelter in place with windows and doors shut,” WCFD officials said.
William Horton with the fire department said two large storage sheds and a mobile home are on fire.
According to Horton, the storage sheds have herbicides and pesticides in them.
Fire officials said the fire poses no danger to the public, but are concerned about the chemicals inside the shed.
Authorities say if you experience skin irritation or trouble breathing to go to the hospital.
The latest update by the fire department states that crews have been instructed by DHEC to fall back to defensive operations until their teams arrive on scene.
