Berkeley Co. man catches massive 77-pound catfish

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County man fishing at Santee Cooper earlier this week now has quite the story to tell.
According to Berkeley County government officials, Jason Cribb caught a 77.6-pound catfish at Santee Cooper on Wednesday.
The man is from the Hanahan area and Berkeley County officials say the catfish has been relocated to Cypress Gardens.
According to Carolina Sportsman, the catfish species was an Arkansas Blue and Cribb fought with the fish for more than 45 minutes.
Cypress Gardens is now looking for a name for the big catch.
