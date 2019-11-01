Former police officer sentenced to 12 years in fatal shooting of Moncks Corner man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former police officer who shot and killed a Moncks Corner man in Georgia back in 2015 will spend the next 12 years behind bars.
Robert Chip Olsen shot 26-year-old Anthony Hill.
Hill was naked and reportedly acting erratically at the time. He was a veteran of the Air Force and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.
While Olsen was acquitted or murder, he was convicted of aggravated assault, violating his oath of office and making a false statement.
He was sentenced to 12 years.
