High school students with disabilities get new kind of job training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new program at a Charleston County high school is helping students with disabilities get ready for life after school.
West Ashley High launched a Bitty and Beau’s mobile coffee cart that’s designed to help students build valuable social skills, like shaking hands, making eye contact, and greeting new faces.
“I do inventory, then after that I stock my cart to see if everything is there," 11th grader Micah Frasier said. "After that, we go out there and sell coffee.”
Micah is one of six students with special needs who helps run the mobile coffee cart. They start brewing both coffee and tea right after first bell, and they each have a role: inventory, stocker, brewer, and a customer service representative. Their clients are the teachers.
“They’re very excited, because in the mornings they sometimes are not in a good mood," 11th grader Tyler Parker said.
It’s all part of a program by Bitty and Beau’s, a coffee shop chain that aims at hiring people with disabilities. According the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for people with disabilities was more than twice the rate of those without a disability last year.
That’s why West Ashley High wants to help get its students ready for the workforce.
“It helps with coping skills, and also communication skills," 11th grader Grace Sanchez said. "Smiling faces every day makes me happy also.”
The program is run with Erica Schuler, their special education teacher, by their side.
“I love the hashtag #NotBroken. They’re not. They’re abled. They’re willing," Schuler said. "They want to be productive members of our society, and they should be given a shot. We need to expand this Bitty and Beau’s concept of employment to all different areas of our community.”
The school is hoping this program will help them reach its goal of 100-percent employment for all of its graduates. One of the students even sees herself working at the main Bitty and Beau’s store in downtown Charleston after graduation.
“I want to work at Bitty and Beau’s half time, because Bitty and Beau’s is amazing, and I love it there," Sanchez said.
