Lowcountry group begins 3-day run to Columbia to honor fallen veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday morning, more than a dozen runners will head out on the 122-mile journey to the State House in Columbia.
The run is hosted by the Lowcountry chapter of Honor and Remember South Carolina.
Harold and Carolle Murray organized the event to pay tribute to South Carolinians who gave their lives for our country and the family members who they left behind.
Honor and Remember’s mission is: To establish a tangible national symbol of gratitude, as a visible public reminder to all Americans, that perpetually recognizes all military lives lost in defense of our national freedoms.
Students from Military Magnet Academy will also join in the three-day run.
While en route The runners will call out the names of fallen heroes who died between October 12, 2000 during the bombing of the USS Cole through present day.
The leaders of the Honor and Remember South Carolina Organization hope to make this run an annual event.
Mayor John Tecklenburg was the guest speaker for the opening ceremony.
