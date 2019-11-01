Man suspected of DUI drives into Colonial Lake in downtown Charleston, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say a man suspected of driving drunk crashed his car into Colonial Lake in downtown Charleston late Thursday night.
Christian Abreu-Hidalgo, 21, has been charged with DUI between .10 and .16.
Officers first received a report that a car had driven into the lake around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. When officers arrived, they found Abreu-Hidalgo, who told them he was coming from the Alley bowling alley and restaurant, but hadn’t consumed alcohol and wasn’t driving the car when it crashed.
A witness then said she saw Abreu-Hidalgo get out of the driver’s side of the car, climb on top of the trunk, and then swim to the steps to get out of the water.
Abreu-Hidalgo then admitted to drinking, but still claimed to the officers he wasn’t driving at the time. He couldn’t give any other information about the driver when pressed for their home address or phone number, according to the report.
When the officer performed the field sobriety test, the officer stated Abreu-Hidalgo’s eyes jerked. The officer also wrote that he lost his balance several times during the walk-and-turn test and didn’t maintain balance during the one-leg-stand test.
The car was then towed out of the lake. According to the report, Abreu-Hidalgo refused a Data Master test at police headquarters. He then told police he wanted to go to the hospital. He was taken to Roper where he was cleared by medical staff, the report stated.
