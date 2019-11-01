Man’s body found near boat landing in Beaufort Co. marsh

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in the marsh near a boat landing on Friday morning.
Around 8:50 a.m., deputies responded to the Grays Hill Boat Landing for an unresponsive man in the marsh. EMS personnel arrived and confirmed the man was dead.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 843-524-2777.
An autopsy will be scheduled at MUSC by the Beaufort County coroner’s office.
