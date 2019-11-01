National forum on slavery reparations to be held in Charleston

“NAARC welcomes the opportunity to partner with the ACLU to create greater public awareness about H.R. 40 and the necessity of reparations to repair the harm inflicted on Black people by enslavement and post-emancipation racially exclusionary policies,” Dr. Ron Daniels with the National African American Reparations Commission said. “Reparations are not just about a superficial payment to Black people, it’s about the remedies that will heal Black communities as a whole.”