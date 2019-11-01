National forum on slavery reparations to be held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two national organizations have chosen Charleston to host a discussion about reparations for slavery and injustice toward African Americans this weekend.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the National African American Reparations Commission are putting on the public forum that’s meant to both educate people about Charleston’s connection with slavery and encourage people to get involved in national reparation discussions.
Activists say the forum is a part of a larger push for national legislators to take action.
Organizers say it’s the second of a series designed to gain support for the bill, H.R. 40, that’s currently sitting in the House of Representatives.
The bill was introduced in January and would create a national commission to study and propose appropriate reparations for slavery.
“NAARC welcomes the opportunity to partner with the ACLU to create greater public awareness about H.R. 40 and the necessity of reparations to repair the harm inflicted on Black people by enslavement and post-emancipation racially exclusionary policies,” Dr. Ron Daniels with the National African American Reparations Commission said. “Reparations are not just about a superficial payment to Black people, it’s about the remedies that will heal Black communities as a whole.”
Event organizers say 400 people have already signed up to attend Saturday’s forum.
Tomorrow’s discussion will take place at the Gaillard Center from 1 to 4 p.m. It’s free and open to the public and registration is online.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.