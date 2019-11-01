NCPD adopts initiative to address opioid epidemic, Narcan training

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An initiative to fight the opioid epidemic at the Mount Pleasant Police Department has been expanded to other parts of the Lowcountry.
The North Charleston Police Department has adopted the Paths to Recovery.
Within 48 to 72 hours of an overdose, officers will now meet with the overdose victim and their family to share resources for recovery.
The initiative also includes Narcan training that will be offered to the North Charleston community the second Saturday of each month starting on Nov. 9 in Park Circle.
The training will teach people about the opioid crisis, what Narcan is, how to recognize the signs of an overdose and how to administer Narcan.
Participants will walk away with two Narcan kits to take home.
Officials say their focus is on getting the life-saving drug into the hands of as many people as possible before the holidays.
“We have to do something to get ahead of the situation to try to get ahead of the problem now and incarceration is not always not the answer to every drug related problem. These individuals suffering from substance use disorder, need to know there are resources that they are not stuck in an endless cycle,” said North Charleston Police Lt. Matt Hughes.
North Charleston Police Department has also set up a drug take back box in the lobby of city hall. Anyone can drop off unused or unwanted prescriptions.
