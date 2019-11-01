NCPD investigating complaint that teen was wrongfully arrested

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a claim that an 18-year-old Stall High School student was wrongfully arrested in a May assault case.
Shanece Alexandria Mitchell is accused of assaulting a woman at an IHOP on Center Point Drive in May and was arrested on Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob.
Her mom says Mitchell was playing in a basketball tournament in Charlotte at the time of the assault.
"If they only took like five minutes to listen to me and what I was saying and they would have investigated, they would have realized that they had the wrong person," Debra Mitchell said Friday.
The family says the woman has never been in trouble before and is an honor student.
Shanece said she was surprised to get arrested.
"I didn't know I was going to be handcuffed and put in the back of the car and he took me down there, just wallked around and then the lady patted me down and everything," she said. "It was just too much for me to handle."
Police say the incident was caught on video and that Shanece was picked out of a photo lineup as one of the attackers.
Her family wants the charge dropped and an apology by the police department.
“We just want Shanece’s name to be cleared,” Shanece’s grandmother Phyllis Mitchell said. “We want her name cleared and we don’t want any kind of stigma that jeopardizes her future opportunities.”
She is free on a personal recognizance bond which means she didn’t have to pay any money to get out of jail.
The National Action Network is backing the Mitchell family in their effort to get the charge dropped.
