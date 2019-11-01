New month, new weather across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Halloween’s cold front is ushering in major changes for the first day of November! Despite sunny skies today, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 60s this afternoon, nearly 20 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon. Expect chilly mornings this weekend with lows ranging from near 40 degrees well inland to near 50 degrees at the beaches. A weak disturbance will ride near the coast Saturday increasing the clouds but we should stay dry. Sunny skies are expected on Sunday with highs between 65-70 degrees this weekend.