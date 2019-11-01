Old Hwy 52 bridge closure, replacement in Moncks Corner delayed

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bridge closure in the Moncks Corner area which was scheduled to begin Thursday has been pushed back with no new date set for construction to begin.
The bridge runs over North Mulberry Creek and is structurally deficient so the South Carolina Department of Transportation has decided the bridge needs to be replaced.
SCDOT says the project will still happen, but a new timeline has not been set. They are working with CSX to develop a plan and timeline for this major project, according to Berkeley County officials.
Drivers can still use all of old Hwy 52 while the bridge is open and a new timeline is being discussed. Officials initially said the closure would last five months.
State transportation officials say the bridge qualifies for federal bridge replacement funding.
