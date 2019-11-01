Woman escapes early-morning Colleton County house fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County firefighters say the smell of smoke woke up a woman in time for her to escape her burning home.
Crews responded at 6:41 a.m. to a fire in the 700 block of Van Dyke Road north of Cottageville.
The woman was able to make it out of the home safely and then run to a neighbor’s home to call 911.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the master bedroom where they believe the fire started, but say the remainder of the home and most belongings were saved.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.