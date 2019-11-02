Annual cupcake event raising money for Lowcountry school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you love cupcakes, you can enjoy one of your favorite treats and help raise money for a school for children with disabilities Saturday.
Cupcake Camp Charleston returns for its sixth year and proceeds will benefit Pattison’s Academy. The school, located in West Ashley, is an education and rehabilitation academy providing year-round programs to support children with disabilities and their families.
The kid and dog-friendly event is free to attend and gives visitors the chance to enjoy free cupcakes and support the charity.
Tickets are available for free via the event’s Eventbrite site.
It runs Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Palmetto Brewing Company at 289 Huger St. in downtown Charleston.
