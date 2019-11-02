Delegation asking Charleston County School District to hold off on proposed changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Legislative Delegation is asking the school district to hold off on making big proposed changes.
CCSD is considering making changes to the status of multiple magnet schools.
The county’s legislative delegation is asking the district to not take action until the two parties can discuss it.
The letter from the delegation read in part,"We do not make this request lightly but in all honesty, there is more confusion and concern being expressed about these proposals and the direction of our public schools than at any time in recent history."
We have reached out to the school district for comment.
