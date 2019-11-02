Even Drier & Cooler Air on the Way this Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second cold front will reinforce the already below normal temperatures this weekend. Highs today should top out a couple degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect highs to climb to near 70 degrees under plenty of sunshine. Overnight drier and cooler air will move in. Overnight lows should drop off to the low 40s and upper 30s far inland. This will be a dry cold front and in fact rain chances are staying very low through the upcoming week. Remember, clocks switch back an hour tonight at 2 am. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:39 am and the sunset will be at 5:27 pm.