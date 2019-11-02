Hundreds participate in bike ride to support cancer research

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There were three different routes, the 25, 50 and 100-mile bike rides Saturday. No matter which one the riders chose, all of the money they raised goes directly to cancer research.
It’s called Lowvelo. The Low is for Lowcountry and the velo is French for bike.
“It’s great cause it’s a great route and it’s a beautiful morning for it.” Shaun Chambers, one of the participants, said
The 25-mile ride ended here in Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
Organizers say the youngest rider is 15 and the oldest is 79. They say funds are so essential for game-changing and life-saving research at the Hollings Cancer Center.
The participants, who include doctors, MUSC employees, people from the Charleston community and beyond have until January to raise money.
“A few people in my family had Melanoma, my uncle Patrick passed away from liver cancer I’m a MBPHD here at MUSC and I’m doing children’s cancer research so this a great cause" Alex Oles, participant and researcher at MUSC said. "It supports my research, every one at MUSC to do more research.”
Lowvelo aims to become the leading grassroots organization funding cancer research in South Carolina.
More than 600 people participated this year.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.