Johns Island could see 72 new affordable housing units

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston is looking to get more affordable housing throughout the city, and Johns Island may be the first to see some of it.
During last week’s city council meeting, council members unanimously passed a proposal through first reading to build 72 affordable housing units on the island.
The city of Charleston has projected that they’re going to need about 900 affordable housing units within the next 10 years, so these units are just the start.
The city’s director of Housing says the additional units are part of an amended planned unit development on Maybank Highway.
Those units would be located at the Sea Island Comprehensive Health Care campus.
City Councilmember Marvin Wagner represents that district and he says these new units are part of smart growth in the island.
“Johns Island is a case of haves and haves’ nots. It’s one of the more economically depressed areas in the realm of Charleston County, much less Charleston city,” Wagner said. “This is important to the people out here.”
The apartments would be available to families earning 60 percent or less than the average median income. According to the last U.S census, the median income in South Carolina was is almost $50,000.
“You add up nice housing, affordable housing, economically depressed area, and the possibility of someone else to help us pay for it, I think you have a win-win,” Wagner said.
The units would have to go through two more readings for it to officially pass.
