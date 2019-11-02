One hospitalized following shooting during attempted armed robbery in N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been sent to the hospital following a shooting outside a store Saturday.
Authorities received a call to the 3600 block of Dorchester Road at around 5:22 p.m., according to North Charleston Police.
Police say a victim selling items outside the store was shot during an attempted armed robbery. The victim was sent to an area hospital.
The victim’s dog was reportedly shot and killed during the incident.
Authorities were told three suspects left the scene following the incident.
