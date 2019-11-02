11-year-old Brunswick trick-or-treater nearly swept off her feet by Northeast Ohio’s Halloween winds (video)

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Wind gusts exceeded 60 miles per hour in parts of Northeast Ohio on Halloween, which didn’t fare well for area trick-or-treaters.
A Brunswick mother, Erica Sayre Rhodes, shared video of her 11-year-old daughter attempting to maneuver around the neighborhood.
Strong gusts made it a little more difficult to do so while wearing a giant inflatable dinosaur costume.
Rhodes told 19 News that her daughter would have kept going if the rest of the trick-or-treaters weren’t so cold.
Since the video was posted to Facebook on Halloween, it has been shared more than 42,000 times and has over 4,400 likes.
