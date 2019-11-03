Below Normal Temps Through Tomorrow; Mid-Week Warm Up Ahead

A coastal trough will try and develop during the next couple of days which means we cannot rule out a couple of coastal showers Tuesday and Wednesday although this chance is below 20%. Warmer mornings and afternoons are ahead mid week. Ahead of a week front, Tuesday’s highs could climb into the upper 70s. A normal high temperatures for this time of the year is 73 degrees. A strong cold front could move through the end of the week and is expected to bring significantly cooler temperatures next weekend.