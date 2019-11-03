Below Normal Temps Through Tomorrow; Mid-Week Warm Up Ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High temperatures should peak in the mid 60s feeling cooler than usual! Have the jackets through the day, especially as a breezy picks up 10-15 mph out of the north. High pressure is in control and will keep the forecast dry and sunny today. Overnight mostly clear skies are expected and temperatures should quickly cool to the 40s.
A coastal trough will try and develop during the next couple of days which means we cannot rule out a couple of coastal showers Tuesday and Wednesday although this chance is below 20%. Warmer mornings and afternoons are ahead mid week. Ahead of a week front, Tuesday’s highs could climb into the upper 70s. A normal high temperatures for this time of the year is 73 degrees. A strong cold front could move through the end of the week and is expected to bring significantly cooler temperatures next weekend.
TODAY: Sunny and cool; HIGH: 66
TOMORROW: Not as cool and mostly sunny; HIGH: 71.
TUESDAY: Warmer with clouds; HIGH: 78.
WEDNESDAY: Comfortable with more sunshine; HIGH: 76.
THURSDAY: Slight shower chance; HIGH: 75.
FRIDAY: Cooler with scattered rain; HIGH: 65.
SATURDAY: Chilly temps, am shower; HIGH: 55.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
