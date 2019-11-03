Dorchester County deputies to conduct safety checkpoint in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting driver’s license checkpoint in Summerville Wednesday.
The checkpoints will be in the area of Barshay Drive, Froman Drive, Garden Lane and Bee Street between Monday and Wednesday. Deputies say they will be conducting these checkpoints in the late afternoon and early evening.
The checkpoints are in response to increased traffic complaints regarding speeding and reckless driving, according to deputies.
Drivers will be checked for a valid driver’s license, seatbelt use, proper child restraints when applicable and any other violations that deputies may be able to see.
Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in these areas and to be alert for stopped traffic and the presence of law enforcement officers.
