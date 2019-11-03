South Carolina beats Vandy 24-7 with Edwards career game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Ryan Hilinski was 24-for-31 for 235 yards and Bryan Edwards caught a school record 14 passes as South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 24-7 on Saturday night.
With receiver Shi Smith out injured, Edwards shouldered the offensive load for the Gamecocks (4-5, 3-4 Southeastern).
The senior sealed the win with a 25-yard touchdown catch midway through the fourth quarter. Edwards led South Carolina with a career best 139 yards receiving and his 14 catches matched four others for the school record - the last being Deebo Samuel in 2016. Edwards' 38-yard punt return late in the third quarter flipped the field a defensive struggle.
Freshman Deshaun Fenwick got his first action of 2019, running 18 times for 102 yards.
The Commodores (2-6, 1-4) lost starting quarterback Riley Neal to injury after the first drive and, with Mo Hasan not playing, turned to third string Deuce Wallace. The junior was 8-for-17 for 30 yards and two interceptions.
The SEC's third leading rusher, Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn, ran 20 times for 87 yards.
South Carolina held the Commodores to 189 yards - just 112 of them after Vanderbilt scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the game. It was the Commodores' worst offensive output since gaining just 77 in a 59-0 loss to Alabama in September 2017.
It's the least yards the Gamecocks have allowed since Florida gained just 183 yards in a crazy 44-11 win over South Carolina in October 2012.
The Gamecocks have won 11 straight over Vanderbilt. South Carolina is the only SEC East team that the Commodores never beat this decade.