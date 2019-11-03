Sumter police looking for teen in connection to family member’s shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police issued an alert about a teen wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a relative of his.
The shooting happened Friday around 8:15 p.m. at a home on Maney Street in Sumter.
Now police are looking for 19-year-old Dywain McKenzie.
A 20-year-old relative of McKenzie’s was injured in the shooting and rushed to a hospital, police said.
Officers said McKenzie was last seen leaving the house in a light-colored vehicle along with three men.
Police describe McKenzie as 5 foot 11 inches tall and about 170 pounds with black hair with the top dyed and brown eyes. He has a neck tattoo.
Anyone who sees McKenzie or knows where he is should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.