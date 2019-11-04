Bridge replacement expected to close West Ashley road for months

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting Monday, Ashley Hall Plantation Road will be closed to traffic until May of 2020 from Arabian Way to Sandcroft Drive.
The road closure is a part of the Ashley Hall Plantation Bridge replacement.
Crews began work at the end of October. The old bridge will be replaced and new utilities, drainage, and sidewalks will be installed.
Drivers who usually use Ashley Hall Plantation Road are asked to use Boone Hall Plantation Road or Raoul Wallenberg.
The construction contract for the bridge was issued for almost $850,000. The total cost of the project including design work is 1.1 million dollars. The current timeline for the project predicts that it will be completed in August 2020.
