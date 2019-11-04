Charleston East Side community members raising money for surveillance cameras to help curb crime

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) After persistent crime on Charleston’s East Side, community members say they’re fed up with the violence. Now, they’re taking matters into their own hands and turning to house cameras to patrol the streets.
More than 120 people came out for music, games and Lowcountry cooking at St. John’s Chapel on Hanover street this weekend to raise money for security camera installations across the neighborhood.
Pastor Matthew Rivers said their goal is to put in 100 to 150 cameras on houses to patrol streets with high crime.
“We decided to say OK, what can we do then,” Rivers said. “And that was to raise funds to be able to give families cameras so that we ourselves as a community can police ourselves and help reduce crime in the neighborhood.”
There have been multiple shootings in recent months on the East Side. Including the murder of 41-year-old Timothy Haman Jr.
The shooting was caught on a neighboring security camera and police ended up arresting a suspect within days.
After the incident, the community met multiple times to work on ways to make the East Side safer. Now, neighbors hope installing more cameras like these can help bring down crime.
“So that if there should be a crime committed here, we’re going to work closely with the police,” Rivers said. “We’re going to work closely with the DAs office to make sure that people think twice about committing a crime in this community.”
Resident Steve Bailey went to the fundraiser and said he felt encouraged to see the community come together.
“This is precisely what the east side could be,” Bailey said. “You look around it’s about as diverse as I could possibly be, white people black people young people or people. This is exactly what the side to be and there’s a fantastic feeling here right now.”
Pastor Rivers said the barbeque raised enough money to purchase 25 of the 150 cameras.
Rivers said anyone who wants to reach out about the project can email to stjohnschapel878@gmail.com
