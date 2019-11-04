Charleston police investigating possible embezzlement involving city gas cards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have launched an embezzlement investigation into possible misuse of city gas cards.
According to an incident report, the city’s assistant chief financial officer reported the alleged embezzlement on Friday.
The report states Joleen Deames told police that an employee appeared to use a city-issued gas card for unauthorized purchases between June 28 and Oct. 21.
Deames told investigators the suspect is a former Streets and Sidewalks employee who used his card for unauthorized purchases.
She said the approximate unauthorized value is $2,600.
According to the report, the former employee denied misusing the card when questioned about it previously.
The report states the employee resigned one day after the gas card in question was found in another city vehicle that went in for maintenance.
City spokesman Jack O’Toole says the employee worked for the city from September 2017 until October 25.
The city has not yet responded to a request for further comment.
