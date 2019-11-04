Christmas begins at Biltmore with delivery of 34-foot tree

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Christmas season has officially begun in Asheville after Santa delivered a 34-foot Fraser for the annual tree raising event at Biltmore.
“It’s the beginning of the most enchanting time of year at Biltmore!” officials at the hugely-popular tourist attraction posted on Facebook. Biltmore streamed the raising event live.
After its delivery, the tree was raised and decorated in the Banquet Hall - just one of the holiday sites to see at America’s largest home and just one of 55 Christmas trees.
The estate also offers “holiday décor featuring wreaths, garlands, colorful holiday blooms in the Conservatory, commemorative Christmas wine at the Winery, special menus in restaurants, and Antler Hill Village’s must-see evening illumination display.”
Christmas at Biltmore runs until Jan. 5, 2020. For more information or to get tickets, click here.
