Late week cold front to bring chilly weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several rain chances, a mild start to the week and a weekend cool down are all on the docket for the week ahead. A quick moving disturbance will slide by tomorrow bringing the chance of a few showers before dry weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm system with a cold front approaches Friday bringing the threat of rain and much cooler temperatures. Right now, it appears rain will move in early Friday and the temperatures will fall from the 60s in the morning to the 50s during the afternoon. Chilly weather is expected for the weekend as we dry out. Mornings will likely start in the 30s inland this weekend with highs only in the upper 50s Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.