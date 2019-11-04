Mobile charging devices recalled over fire, burn hazards

(WAFB) - Michaels received two reports of mobile charging devices catching on fire after overheating while in use, sparking a nationwide recall of the product.
About 14,000 devices are being pulled from shelves as part of the recall, according to an announcement from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. An additional 950 devices sold in Canada are also being recalled.
The devices were sold at Michaels stores nationwide between March of 2018 and August of 2019. They were sold for about $20. Consumers with impacted devices can return them to stores for a refund.
The recalled products were sold in black, cream, blush pink, and iridescent blue colors. They are designed in the shape of a tassel and are attached to a keychain. The devices measure about 7 inches long by 1.5 inches wide with USB and micro USB charging cables, as well as a lightning adapter for the micro USB cable.
Use the information below to identify the recalled products:
