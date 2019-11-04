‘Penguin Playhouse’ to open at Myrtle Beach Ripley’s Aquarium in early 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – How “cool” is this?
Officials with Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach announced Tuesday that Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse will open in early 2020.
According to a press release, the 5,500-square-foot expansion is the largest in Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach’s 20-year history.
The African penguin habitat will have floor-to-ceiling viewing glass and a 360-degree crawl tunnel for guests to waddle through, the release stated. This addition also includes a brand-new Oceans of the World gallery with eight tanks housing species of fish from all over the world.
Sporting their black-and-white plumage, the African penguin is the only species of penguin found on the African continent, preferring warmer water temperatures unlike their Antarctic counterparts, according to the release. Their black stripes and spots serve as their identification, similar to a human fingerprint.
Ripley’s expansion features two new state-of-the-art classrooms for educational programs, school groups, and experiences that will allow guests to get up close and personal with the penguins. Those experiences are:
- Penguin Encounters: Interact - and even pet – the penguins beak-to-beak while learning about this species from aquarium staff experts.
- Paint with the Penguins: Pal up with a penguin to create—and take home—a piece of footprint art.
Ripley’s Aquarium is located at 110 Celebrity Circle at Broadway at the Beach.
