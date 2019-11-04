Police looking for suspects in Walterboro Family Dollar armed robbery

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Family Dollar clerk at gunpoint Sunday night.
Officers responded to the store in the 3200 block of Robertson Blvd just before 10 p.m.
The clerk stated two men came into the store with handguns and demanded money, according to Walterboro police chief Wade Marvin.
They left on foot with an unknown amount of money, Marvin said.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Fisk at 843-782-1031.
Walterboro police spokeswoman Amye Stivender stated the location has been robbed five times in the past 11 years, but investigators don’t believe they’re related.
Arrests have been made in the 2015 and 2017 incidents.
