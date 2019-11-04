Police: One in custody after standoff in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say one person is in custody after an apparent standoff in a shopping center parking lot.
At approximately 1:13 p.m., police warned the public to avoid the area of Wando Crossing where there was a person barricaded in a car. At 2:15 p.m., police posted to their Twitter account that a suspect was in custody.
Police have not released details about what led to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
