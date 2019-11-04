Rays Rout Solar Bears, 8-2

The Solar Bears cut the Rays’ lead in half on their first shot on goal of the game when Chris LeBlanc finished a 2-on-1 rush in the SC zone at 9:47 to make it 2-1.Just 1:22 into the second, as an abbreviated SC power play was coming to an end, Andrew Cherniwchan blocked a clearing attempt by Orlando’s Mike Monfredo and found himself alone in front of the Solar Bears net. While his first shot was stopped by Fucale, the rebound was loose in the crease and Cherniwchan pushed it past the line for his third goal of the season to give the Rays a 3-1 advantage. During an extended offensive attack in the Orlando zone, Fucale found himself without his stick and Ully cashed in for his second goal of the game by converting on a one-timer at 9:01 of the middle period to push the lead to 4-1. The first assist came from Novak, while the second helper went to Steman.