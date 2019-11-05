AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old from San Antonio found safe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Emergency officials have found a 2-year-old San Antonio girl who went missing after being abducted Monday night.
Jaya Ailani Trevino was found safe around 8:40 a.m. in San Antonio and the man accused of taking her, 33-year-old Juan Trevino, has been taken into custody.
Juan Trevino is accused of taking Jaya Trevino after sexually assaulting his ex-wife.
Officials say she is OK, but will give her a medical evaluation as a precaution.
