AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old from San Antonio found safe
JAYA AILANI TREVINO, WHITE, FEMALE, 2 YEARS OLD, 12/30/2016, 3'0, 26 LBS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES, AND PINK T-SHIRT WITH PINK AND PURPLE LETTERING "BIG SISTER" (Source: Amber Alert)
November 4, 2019 at 10:41 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 10:26 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Emergency officials have found a 2-year-old San Antonio girl who went missing after being abducted Monday night.

Jaya Ailani Trevino was found safe around 8:40 a.m. in San Antonio and the man accused of taking her, 33-year-old Juan Trevino, has been taken into custody.

Juan Trevino is accused of taking Jaya Trevino after sexually assaulting his ex-wife.

Officials say she is OK, but will give her a medical evaluation as a precaution.

⚠️UPDATE⚠️ MISSING JAYA AILANI TREVINO FOUND Jaya Ailani Trevino along with suspect Juan Trevino were located by BCSO...

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

