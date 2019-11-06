Bucs storm past Columbia International Tuesday night, 99-71

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Southern men’s basketball team opened their 2019-20 season defeating Columbia International 99-71 Tuesday night from Buccaneer Field House.
Four Bucs (1-0) finished the night in double figures and the defense forced 23 CIU turnovers to pull away after overcoming a hot start from the floor by the Rams.
Sophomore guard Dontrell Shuler paced the CSU offense scoring 22 to tie a career-high while Ty Jones added 20, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. tallied 13 and Terence Porter Jr. added 10 in his collegiate debut.
Columbia International shot .615 from the floor in the first half and held a lead as large as nine, but the CSU defense put the clamps on in the second half allowing the offense to generate a cushion down the stretch.
How It Happened
- Columbia International held a 16-7 lead at the first media timeout of the game behind sharp shooting downtown and led by as many as nine in the opening half.
- Seven of the Rams’ buckets came from deep in the first 20 minutes, but the sharp-shooting finally cooled off as the Bucs held CIU to just .241 in the second half.
- Dontrell Shuler came alive in the late stages of the first half entering the break with 14 to lead all scorers. Shuler ended his night with 22 tying a career high while dishing out six assists.
- The Bucs used a 14-1 run over the first four minutes of the second half to break the contest open before building a 28-point lead – a margin that would stand until the final horn.
News and Notes
- CSU improves to 5-0 all-time against CIU
- The Bucs have a six-game win streak at home dating back to last season
- Tuesday’s win made it five-straight seasons the Bucs have taken their home opener
- CSU begins the season 1-0 for a third-consecutive season after wins in 2018-19 and 2017-18
- CSU has scored 90-plus in all five meetings with CIU and Tuesday’s 99 points marked the most since posting 92 against USC Upstate Feb. 21 of last season
Up Next
Charleston Southern hits the road for the first time this season as they head to the Tar Heel state for a clash with North Carolina A&T. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. from Greensboro as the Bucs look to take the first meeting in series history.