Charleston County deputies arrest Georgia man on child porn charges

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Georgia man on child pornography charges.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 55-year-old Samuel Edward Swim, Jr. of Dalton Ga. on 11 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.
He was arrested in Dalton on Monday and will be extradited to South Carolina. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Investigators said Swim solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged a person he believed to be a minor to produce child pornography, and distributed nude images to a person he believed to be a minor.
Swim is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, six counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen.
Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
