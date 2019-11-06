Charleston County deputies arrest Georgia man on child porn charges

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 4:00 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Georgia man on child pornography charges.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 55-year-old Samuel Edward Swim, Jr. of Dalton Ga. on 11 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested in Dalton on Monday and will be extradited to South Carolina. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators said Swim solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged a person he believed to be a minor to produce child pornography, and distributed nude images to a person he believed to be a minor.

Swim is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, six counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

