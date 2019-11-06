Charleston to receive $18M federal grant for pedestrian bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new biking and pedestrian bridge connecting West Ashley to downtown Charleston is closer to being built.
Sen. Lindsey Graham Wednesday announced the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Charleston an $18 million grant for the bridge.
The money will be used to construct a new bridge adjacent to the Ashley River Bridge. The new bridge will provide bicycle and pedestrian access as well as a safer travel option for non-motorized commuters and help relieve traffic congestion, a release from Graham’s office states.
The city had previously applied two other times for federal funding for this bridge.
Graham wrote to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao in July encouraging the agency to approve the grant.
