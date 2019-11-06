Coastal Carolina falls at home in opener to Campbell

There were 13 lead changes in the game, and neither team held a double-digit lead. Brewton scored nine points in the first half and helped the Chanticleers to an eight-point lead, at 24-16, before Campbell battled back in the final four minutes of the half. From there, the Fighting Camels rallied behind Jesus Carralero (5 points) to outscore Coastal, 18-10, to take a 33-30 lead at the half.