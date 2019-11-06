Cops: Victim shot at gas station was selling merchandise without license, facing charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a man who was shot during an armed robbery in North Charleston was selling items without a license and “conducting games of chance” with his girlfriend which led to the shooting.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department released new information on the weekend shooting which also took the life of a dog.
The incident happened on Saturday at the Cheap Way gas station on the 3600 block of Dorchester Road.
“During the NCPD investigation, it was uncovered that the victim, Andre Snell, and his girlfriend, Jessica Faye Kennedy, were selling items and conducting games of chance,” NCPD officials said."At this time large sums of money were flashed. This is what detectives believe led to the robbery."
Police said Snell and Kennedy do not have a business license to sell items in the city.
A report states that Snell is facing prior charges related to fraud, assault, drugs and weapons.
“The charges are from multiple police departments spanning several states,” NCPD officials said.
According to police, Kennedy had a warrant out for her arrest for unlawful games and betting from Nov. 11, 2018 in Olanta, SC as well as gambling/keeping gaming house on Dec. 12, 2018.
“Following Saturday’s incident, Kennedy was arrested by NCPD officers,” police said in a statement."Kennedy was extradited to Florence County. Kennedy is not facing any additional charges out of North Charleston."
The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest and felony conviction.
The North Charleston Police Department is continuing the investigation.
